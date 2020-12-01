Guy Shelton Lankford
Mr. Guy Shelton Lankford, age 84, of Huguley, Alabama passed away on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. He was born on January 9th, 1936 in Opelika, Alabama.
Mr. Lankford is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara Lankford; children, Derek (Brooke) Lankford, Guy (Punky) Lankford, Jr., and Sheree (Glenn) Folds; grandchildren, Lillian Annabelle and Bo Everett Lankford, Amber Shae (Shane) Ford, Brandon Folds, and Brittney (F.A.) Orgen; great granddaughter, Ayla Orgen; step-mother, Reba Lankford; his little lady, Muffin.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Leta Lawler Burkhalter; father, Jack M. Lankford; sister, JoAnn Riddle.
Mr. Lankford was a member of West End Baptist Church. He worked for Georgia Power for 33 years and was the owner / operator of Lankford Electric. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose family meant the world to him. His family loved him dearly.
Due to social gathering restrictions, funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 1, 2020.