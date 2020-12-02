Arthur "Leon" PhillipsMarch 6, 1952 - November 28, 2020Arthur Leon Phillips, age 68 of Opelika, AL, formerly of LaFayette, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was the son of the late, Fred H. Phillips Sr. and Ethel Mae Bone Phillips.Leon was a lifelong butcher for local grocery stores such as Parkers, Givrons, Brunos, Winn Dixie, and Wal-Mart. Leon is survived by his wife, Rhonda H. Phillips, of 35 years, Son, Derek (Candice) Lamb and grandson, Konnor Lamb all of Wadley, AL. Brothers, James Grady (Georgina) Phillips of Laurel, MD and Fred Phillips Jr of LaFayette, AL. Sisters, Carolyn Shaw of Valley, AL and Janice Phillips of Ringgold, GA. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Wayne "Flag" Phillips.A private graveside service, led by family friend, Tim Hunt, of Lafayette, AL, will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, 174 Sanford Drive, Camp Hill, AL 36850.