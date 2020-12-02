Menu
Search
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Alice Mixon
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Mary Alice Mixon

May 26, 1932 - November 29, 2020

Visitation only for Mary Alice Canterbury (Mac) Mixon, 88, of Auburn is 2:00-3:00 p.m. Friday, December 4th, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel. Mary passed peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Oak Park Nursing Home. She was born and raised in Montgomery, AL and graduated from Lanier High School. Mary worked for Alabama National Bank in Montgomery early on and later worked in women's fashion retail for many years. Mary and her husband Eldred retired and settled in Auburn, AL in 1999. Mary was President of three community newcomer's associations: in Mequon, Wi, Fayetteville, AR, and the Auburn/Opelika Newcomers Association.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael David Mixon and Gregory Parker Mixon, and husband Eldred "Booney" Mixon, Jr.

Survivors include son, Christopher Haardt Mixon of Opelika; daughter, Cynthia Mixon of Bon Secour, AL; grandson, Scott; and great-grandson Scott Jr.; sister, Pat Canterbury McKinney of Pelham, AL.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory is directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My condolences and prayers are with the family at this difficult time. Mac brought us many years of joy and laughter. She will truly be missed
Christine Perry
December 1, 2020