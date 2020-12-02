Marilyn Margaret Ford OlsonSeptember 28, 1933 - November 27, 2020Marilyn Olson, 87, of Auburn, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in her parent's home in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clarence and Mabel Amanda Ford. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Sigurd Lawrence Olson, her children, Susan Olson (Fritz Kunitz), Michael Olson (Gaye), Terry Olson (Jorine), Patricia Jarrett (Rob), and Dianne Harris (Kenny), her grandchildren, Ryan Ellis, Amanda Saliba, Camryn Olson, Michael Olson, Kevin Olson, William Olson, Benjamin Olson, Cody Jarrett, Zachary Jarrett, Matthew Harris, Anna Marie Schroller, Kathryn Barnes and Patrick Harris, her great-grandchildren, Oliver Harmon, Thomas Saliba, Liam Olson, Finn Olson, Cade Olson, Marley Olson, Bronson Olson, Liesel Jarrett, Jane Jarrett, Sally Kate Schroller and Louisa Schroller and many, many very special friends (you know who you are!). She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mabel Ford, her brother, Richard Ford and her sisters, Patricia Holter and Barbara Chrisan.As a young girl, Marilyn gave her life to Jesus while sitting at church singing, "Jesus Loves Me" as she felt him move in her heart. Marilyn graduated from Onalaska High School (Wisconsin) and received an Associates in Bookkeeping from John Patterson Technical School (Montgomery, AL). Marilyn met her husband, Sig at her high school graduation. Romance bloomed and they married on February 7, 1953 at First Lutheran Church in Onalaska, WI. Over the years she had a variety of paying jobs but the most important jobs in her life were being a wife as well as a mother to her five children plus 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, numerous foster children, and anyone who came in contact with her through all the years of her life. She loved unconditionally. Her life verse was Joshua 24:15b, "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord." That verse was prominently displayed at the entrance to the Olson home and was found throughout the home in plaques as an ever-present reminder of her faith, love and service for the Lord. Besides keeping up with her household, Marilyn loved sewing, baking, reading, genealogy, quilting, making her house a home to many, loving life and loving the Lord. She was involved in all the sports and activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – she was their biggest cheerleader. Later in life she was a member of the AU Director's Club, member of the Trinity Lutheran Church Quilting Guild making baby quilts for Women's Hope Medical Clinic, Auburn AL and served at the Auburn United Methodist Church Food Pantry. She felt that her purpose in life was to love the unlovable. She had a sense of humor that was second to none - her beautiful, great, big smile and sense of humor was ever-present and infectious. Anyone who met her loved her and knew they were loved back.Visitation will be at Auburn United Methodist Church at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 with a Celebration of Life immediately following at 12:00 Noon in the Main sanctuary with spaced seating. Please protect yourself and others by following CDC guidelines for safe gatherings - face masks are required to be worn during the service and/or visitation and safe distances should be maintained - out of respect and love for Marilyn.In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent in her honor to Auburn UMC Food Pantry, P.O. Box 3135, Auburn, AL 36831 or Sugar Creek Bible Camp, 13141 Sugar Creek Bible Camp Road, Ferryville, WI 54628.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.