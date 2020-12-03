B. L. "Bob" PelhamFebruary 18, 1938 - December 2, 2020Bob Pelham was born February 18, 1938 in Covington County, Alabama to B. H. and Genie Cauley Pelham.Visitation will be 10:30 am until 11:00 am, Friday, December 4th, at the gazebo of Town Creek with the service beginning at 11:00 am with Dr. Jeff Redmond officiating.Bob was a retired insurance professional and was the recipient of numerous awards including agent of the year, manager of the year and member of the Million Dollar Club.He was a longtime dedicated supporter of the Auburn City School System and their athletic programs. He served several years as a member of the Auburn High School radio broadcast team and was the voice of the Auburn High Tigers for many years. He was involved in AHS baseball, as well as the boys and girls basketball programs.Bob was very active in his community and state serving in the Lions of Alabama and locally with the War Eagle Lions. He was a charter member of the Auburn Dixie Youth baseball and softball, President of AHS Quarterback Club, served as chairman of the Lee County Board of Registrars, board member of the Achievement Center of Opelika and a Compassus Hospice volunteer. He was an active member of Parkway Baptist Church and their Agape Sunday School Class.For many years he was a supporter of the Alabama Institute of Deaf and Blind in Talladega, Alabama where he served on their AIDB Foundation Board. Bob proudly served his country as a member of the USAF from 1955-1963.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Pelham Espy and his grandson Russ Parten. Survivors include his wife Brenda Hasty Pelham, son Steve Pelham of Auburn, daughter Karen Parten (Tommy) of Auburn, his grandchildren Courtney Pelham McCann (Mike) of Derwood, Maryland, Halley Espy Kropa (Kenny) of Washington, D.C., Trey Espy (Nicole) of Cumming, Georgia, Matthew Parten of Montgomery, Alabama and Jonathan Parten of Auburn. Two great grandchildren Collins Espy and Ellis Kropa.In lieu of flowers, Bob requested that donations be made to the Alabama Institute of Deaf and Blind, P. O. Box 698, Talladega, Alabama 35161 or to the Auburn City School System.