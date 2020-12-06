Menu
Hamilton Hastie Bryant Jr.
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Hamilton Hastie (Hamp) Bryant, Jr.

February 8, 1954 - November 29, 2020

Hamilton Hastie (Hamp) Bryant, Jr. of Auburn AL, passed away on November 29, 2020 after an extended illness. He was 66 years old. He spent his last days at home and surrounded by family. Hamp was born February 8, 1954 in Birmingham, AL. to Mauvaleen Steadham and Hamilton Hastie Bryant, Sr. He spent his younger years in Stockton AL. swimming in the creeks and boating on the Mobile/Tensaw Delta, riding the dirt roads and wandering the woods. After engaging in a series of misadventures and hijinks that led to being kicked out of the University of South Alabama, he met his wife Matilda and settled down. Hamp graduated from Auburn University with a BS and MS in Agronomy and Soils. Hamp and Matilda enjoyed Auburn so much that they decided to stay. Hamp worked as the Director of the Soil Testing Lab for many years and later at the Seed Technology Center as a Research Associate. Through his work at Auburn University, Hamp made many cherished, lifelong friends that he considered family.

Hamp was an incredibly friendly person who knew everyone and enjoyed lengthy conversations, often to the consternation of his loving family. Hamp had a penchant for making people feel welcome as he was truly interested in others and the stories they had to tell. He was quite the engaging storyteller himself and always left the crowd laughing. As a father and grandfather Hamp shone with the brightest light. As a young parent many weekends were spent in Tuskegee National Forest or Chewacla Park and picking up Sani-Freeze afterwards. He loved his grandchildren with his entire being and was their biggest fan and a playmate for the books.

Hamp was a wealth of information on many, many subjects. His family will miss his tirades concerning the frivolous use of helium (a nonrenewable resource) and his avid interest in all things space exploration. His children remember being dragged from their beds, bundled up and taken to watch the peak hours of many a meteor shower. They will do the same with his grandchildren to uphold interest and tradition.

Hamp was preceded in death by his parents, Mauvaleen Steadham and Hamilton Hastie Bryant Sr. and a sister, Ellen Bryant Prewett.

Hamp is survived by his wife of 40 years, Matilda Bryant; his children Chelsea Randolph (Steven) and Hamilton Hastie Bryant III (Lauren); his grandchildren Hunter Randolph, Rosie Randolph and Hamilton Hastie Bryant IV; his Aunt Jimmie Fay Roberts; his siblings Charles Bryant, John Earle Steadham, Jr. (Deitra) and Hope Smith (Rusty); his nieces and nephews April Duddy (Ed), Kyle Prewett, Sarah Blackwell (Rhett), Jessica Bryant (Will), William Bryant, Mattie Bryant, Lennon White (Alex), John Earle (Tripper) Steadham III, Keely Smith, Zach Smith; and a host of cousins. He is also survived by his step father, John Earle Steadham, whom he regarded as a father and loved dearly.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. While not expected, in lieu of flowers please make donations to the East Alabama Food Bank.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Fredericks Funeral Home
A lively man who laughed his live till the end. I thoroughly enjoyed every meeting I had with him. May God be kind and rest his soul in peace. Amen
Syed S. Sohail
December 5, 2020
Our heart is broken to hear the loss of this wonderful man with a kind soul and big heart full of love for everyone. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences goes out to the family. May God help them during this difficult time.
Sevgi and Huseyin Kucuktas
December 5, 2020
This was truly a testament to a wonderful human being. Hamp was so much fun to be around. Always the life of the party. I do looked forward to our college get togethers. He will be missed. So sad. I want to send my love to Tilly and the kids.
Christy White
December 5, 2020
Hamp was a kind soul and generous person. I enjoyed literally every minute I spent with him. He will be sorely missed.
Steve White
December 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God be with you & bless you through this journey.
Sandra Cale Bosarge
December 4, 2020
There were just way too many memories to count. I will just keep remembering... We Laughed well...
Ric Smith
December 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. It´s been many years ago but I have good memories of him and one stands out, a trip to Gulf Shores and a Mason Jar. He was just a toddler. Ask Cora Adele. You will be in my prayers!
Dottie Simmons Britt
December 4, 2020
We are holding your family in The Light. Let us know if you need anything.
Jim & Linda DeWitt
December 4, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss and will continue to pray for the family during this difficult time.
Bill & Kristy Dozier
December 3, 2020