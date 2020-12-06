Hamilton Hastie (Hamp) Bryant, Jr.February 8, 1954 - November 29, 2020Hamilton Hastie (Hamp) Bryant, Jr. of Auburn AL, passed away on November 29, 2020 after an extended illness. He was 66 years old. He spent his last days at home and surrounded by family. Hamp was born February 8, 1954 in Birmingham, AL. to Mauvaleen Steadham and Hamilton Hastie Bryant, Sr. He spent his younger years in Stockton AL. swimming in the creeks and boating on the Mobile/Tensaw Delta, riding the dirt roads and wandering the woods. After engaging in a series of misadventures and hijinks that led to being kicked out of the University of South Alabama, he met his wife Matilda and settled down. Hamp graduated from Auburn University with a BS and MS in Agronomy and Soils. Hamp and Matilda enjoyed Auburn so much that they decided to stay. Hamp worked as the Director of the Soil Testing Lab for many years and later at the Seed Technology Center as a Research Associate. Through his work at Auburn University, Hamp made many cherished, lifelong friends that he considered family.Hamp was an incredibly friendly person who knew everyone and enjoyed lengthy conversations, often to the consternation of his loving family. Hamp had a penchant for making people feel welcome as he was truly interested in others and the stories they had to tell. He was quite the engaging storyteller himself and always left the crowd laughing. As a father and grandfather Hamp shone with the brightest light. As a young parent many weekends were spent in Tuskegee National Forest or Chewacla Park and picking up Sani-Freeze afterwards. He loved his grandchildren with his entire being and was their biggest fan and a playmate for the books.Hamp was a wealth of information on many, many subjects. His family will miss his tirades concerning the frivolous use of helium (a nonrenewable resource) and his avid interest in all things space exploration. His children remember being dragged from their beds, bundled up and taken to watch the peak hours of many a meteor shower. They will do the same with his grandchildren to uphold interest and tradition.Hamp was preceded in death by his parents, Mauvaleen Steadham and Hamilton Hastie Bryant Sr. and a sister, Ellen Bryant Prewett.Hamp is survived by his wife of 40 years, Matilda Bryant; his children Chelsea Randolph (Steven) and Hamilton Hastie Bryant III (Lauren); his grandchildren Hunter Randolph, Rosie Randolph and Hamilton Hastie Bryant IV; his Aunt Jimmie Fay Roberts; his siblings Charles Bryant, John Earle Steadham, Jr. (Deitra) and Hope Smith (Rusty); his nieces and nephews April Duddy (Ed), Kyle Prewett, Sarah Blackwell (Rhett), Jessica Bryant (Will), William Bryant, Mattie Bryant, Lennon White (Alex), John Earle (Tripper) Steadham III, Keely Smith, Zach Smith; and a host of cousins. He is also survived by his step father, John Earle Steadham, whom he regarded as a father and loved dearly.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. While not expected, in lieu of flowers please make donations to the East Alabama Food Bank.