Raylan Jaquan Matthews
October 1, 2018 - November 27, 2020
Our precious angel Raylan Jaquan Matthews, age 2, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Coosa County Medical Center in Sylacauga, AL. Raylan brought joy and happiness to everyone he met.
Raylan was born October 1, 2018 in Lee County, Alabama. He was preceded in death by: his uncle, LaDerrein "Tay" Matthews; two great-grandmothers, Bessie Yancey and Elaine Matthews; a great-grandfather, Jose Rubalcaba.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his parents, Rodritus and Dishale Yancey Matthews of Auburn, AL; his maternal grandparents, Curtis and Crystal Yancey of Auburn, AL; his paternal grandmother, Antionette Matthews of Auburn, AL; his paternal grandfather, Donnie Andrews of Opelika AL; three aunts, Aliyah (Laquavis Spinks) Yancey, Shantavia Byrd and Brianna Matthews all of Auburn, AL; one uncle, LaCleveland Pitts of Loachapoka, AL; one great- grandmother, Debra Maxwell of Valley, AL; great-grandfather, Sam Yancey, Jr. of Auburn, AL; a devoted god-mother, LaKenna Vickerstaff of Auburn, AL; devoted god-father, Cordell Glasco of Auburn, AL; a host of other relatives and friends of the family.
Harris Funeral Home of Opelika, AL, is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 4, 2020.