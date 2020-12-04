Menu
Raylan Jaquan Matthews
2018 - 2020
BORN
2018
DIED
2020
Raylan Jaquan Matthews

October 1, 2018 - November 27, 2020

Our precious angel Raylan Jaquan Matthews, age 2, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Coosa County Medical Center in Sylacauga, AL. Raylan brought joy and happiness to everyone he met.

Raylan was born October 1, 2018 in Lee County, Alabama. He was preceded in death by: his uncle, LaDerrein "Tay" Matthews; two great-grandmothers, Bessie Yancey and Elaine Matthews; a great-grandfather, Jose Rubalcaba.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his parents, Rodritus and Dishale Yancey Matthews of Auburn, AL; his maternal grandparents, Curtis and Crystal Yancey of Auburn, AL; his paternal grandmother, Antionette Matthews of Auburn, AL; his paternal grandfather, Donnie Andrews of Opelika AL; three aunts, Aliyah (Laquavis Spinks) Yancey, Shantavia Byrd and Brianna Matthews all of Auburn, AL; one uncle, LaCleveland Pitts of Loachapoka, AL; one great- grandmother, Debra Maxwell of Valley, AL; great-grandfather, Sam Yancey, Jr. of Auburn, AL; a devoted god-mother, LaKenna Vickerstaff of Auburn, AL; devoted god-father, Cordell Glasco of Auburn, AL; a host of other relatives and friends of the family.

Harris Funeral Home of Opelika, AL, is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 4, 2020.
