Michael B. DowdellGraveside service for Mr. Michael B. Dowdell, 50, of Auburn, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Pine Level Cemetery. Apostle Catherine Vaughn will officiate.Michael passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home. In 1989, he graduated from Loachapoka High School. Michael was honorably discharged from the US Navy. At the time of his passing, he was employed Compassus Auburn Bethany House.Public viewing will be held Friday from 1:00-3:00 pm.He is survived by: his loving companion, Angela Love of Auburn, AL; one son, LaMichael Dowdell of Loachapoka, AL; two stepchildren, Eddie Love of Washington, DC and Shantoria Love of Auburn, AL; his mother, Mae Ola Dowdell of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Loretta Grant of Auburn, AL, Mary (Gregory) Rowe and Norma Dowdell both of Opelika, AL; four brothers, Joseph Dowdell of Opelika, AL, Gregory Dowdell of Union Springs, AL, Rev. George (Brenda) Dowdell of Dadeville, AL, and Michael Smith of Lafayette, AL; a close cousin, Lamar Hutchinson of Auburn, AL; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.