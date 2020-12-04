Mary Helen Butler
February 19, 1939 - November 28, 2020
Graveside service for Mary Butler, 81, of Smiths, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. (CST), Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Concord Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 11727 US Highway 280 East, Salem, AL 36874, Reverend Marshall Morgan will officiate.
Mrs. Butler, who passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home in Smiths, AL, was born February 19, 1939 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Butler will be Friday, December 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (CST)
Survivors include: husband, Donald Butler of Smiths, AL; three children, Brenda Reese, Carlos Butler and Michael Butler all of Smiths, AL; ten grandchildren; Rasheeda Reese, Andrea Reese, Cartiko Butler, Carnell Maddox, Jr., Malcolm Dorsey, Chakkila Harris, Jasemine Harris, Kera Maddox, Dashun Dowdell and Joquez Felton; five great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Amy Butler of Auburn, AL; two aunts, Sarah Thomas of Salem, AL and Gladys Graham of Smiths, AL; sister-in-law, Wardell Butler of Chicago, IL; specials cousins, Gladys Cochran of Salem, AL, Henry Lee Thomas of Columbus, GA and Johnny C. Patterson of Cusseta, AL; special friends, Alicia Brown, Jodi Carter both of Smiths, AL and Carnell Maddox of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 4, 2020.