Eva Marie StokerMay 6, 1937 - December 3, 2020Ms. Eva Marie Stoker of Auburn, AL passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. She was 83 years old.Family graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 8 at 11:00 am at Garden Hills Cemetery, Opelika, AL; Jeffcoat-Trant funeral home directing.Ms. Stoker was born in Roxboro, NC on May 6, 1937 to the late Thomas and Eva Walters. She lived in the Opelika-Auburn area for over 50 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Calvin Walters, Glen Walters, Jerry Walters, and Bobby Walters as well as sisters Francis Davis, Margie Yarborough, Mary Foster, Hazel Litrell, and Bonnie Baker. She was preceded in death by three of her eight children, her sons Gene Boger and Robert Wayne Boger and her daughter Karen Lynn Boger.She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Young of Auburn, AL, her sons Roger Boger and David Boger of Auburn, AL, Joseph Boger of Cameron, MO, and Richard Boger of Dothan, AL, and one sister Laverne Bruner of La Vergne, TN, 8 grandchildren, Lesa, Wesley, Paul, Abby, Aric, Aja, Christopher and Doris, 5 great grandchildren, Lexi, Libby, Gracie, Blake, and Athena Marie and many special nieces and nephews.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.