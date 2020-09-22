Bobby Eugene "Buster" Chamlee, USN, RetiredOctober 16, 1938 - September 21, 2020Bobby Eugene Chamlee, born October 16, 1938 to James and Louise Chamlee in Vienna, GA.He served 31 years in the National Guard and United States Navy. He was a graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University of Daytona Beach, FL. Following his military service, he worked for Gulf Stream Aerospace of Savannah, GA. He was a member and a deacon of Parkway Baptist Church and taught men's adult 5 Sunday School class for several years.He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Russell and Olin Chamlee.Mr. Chamlee was survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia McIntyre Chamlee; his children: Bobby Chamlee Jr. (Shelia), Darren Chamlee (Sandra), Valarie Compton (Scott); grandchildren: Chase Compton (Joy), Darren Chamlee II, Alonzo Chamlee; great grandchildren: James Rees, Aviana Compton; siblings: Joanne Parker (Vernon), Earl Chamlee (Joan); and many nieces and nephews.Graveside service will be 11:00am, Thursday, September 24th at Town Creek Cemetery with Reverend Jeff Redmon officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkway Baptist Church Debt Retirement.