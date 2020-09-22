Menu
1940 - 2020
November 7, 1940 - September 20, 2020

Betty Carol Shamblin Martin, formerly of Nitro, WV and Auburn, AL passed away September 20, 2020 in Auburn, AL. She was born November 7, 1940 in Sattes, WV, the daughter of Ed and Elise Shamblin.

She is survived by her husband Leonard; daughter, Stephanie, and grand dog Sadie Ann of Auburn, AL; brothers: Harold Shamblin, and Max Shamblin of Cross Lanes, WV; sisters: Peggy Wade of Buffalo, WV, Rosalie Boggs of Charleston, WV, and a host of family and friends. She will be cremated and there will be no services.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory of Opelika is handling the arrangements for the family. www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 22, 2020.
