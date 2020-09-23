Menu
Clara Lou Bolt
September 6, 1958 - September 17, 2020

Clara was born to Thomas "Bud" and Mary Nell Morgan in Winder Georgia on 9/06/58. Mrs. Bolt passed away on September 17th with her family by her side. She grew up in Jefferson Ga and has resided in Alabama for the past thirty years.

She is preceded in death by both parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her children: Tonya Greathouse (Tony) Opelika Al, Brian Carroll Opelika Al, Steven Carroll (Jessica) Opelika Al; grandchildren: Chelsi Quinney (Alex) Phenix City Al, Eli and Morgan Carroll Opelika Al; great grandchildren: Raylee Grace, Emmi Claire and Gray Quinney of Phenix City Al; a host of adored nieces, nephews and many beloved friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 23, 2020.
