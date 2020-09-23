Margie Inez StyresOctober 25, 1929 - September 21, 2020Margie Inez Styres of Quitman, Mississippi and formerly of Opelika was born to the late Arthur Dennis and Claudia Inez Richards on October 25, 1929 and went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020. She was 90 years old.She loved gardening and doing the Lords work. She was very devoted to her family and her Lord.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Styres; son, Ricky Bailey; daughter, Brenda Gayle Bailey Pike Smallwood; brother, Arthur Richards; sister, Bessie Howard.She is survived by her children, Gary L. Bailey, James "Buster" Bailey, Ronald Bailey (Gwen), Anita Herron (Jerry), Randy Bailey, and Robert E. Gates (Sandra); 19 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Ridge Road Baptist Church from 10:00 until 11:50 a.m.Funeral service will be held at Ridge Road Baptist Church Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Robert E. Gates, Ronald Bailey, and Anita Herron Speaking. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Road Baptist Church (5465 Lee Road 390 Opelika, AL. 36804).