Menu
Search
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roy McTier III
Roy McTier, III

October 27, 1965 - September 20, 2020

Memorial service for Roy McTier III, 54, of Opelika will be Thursday, September 24th at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church with Reverend Earl Ballard officiating, visitation is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Roy, who died Sunday, September 20th at home, was born October 27, 1965 in Columbus, Georgia.

Roy will be fondly remembered by many for his gift of conversation and his ability to make anyone laugh. He was a loving son, brother and father. He loved his children who remember his times as coach of their basketball and baseball teams and Sunday School teacher.

He is preceded in death by his father, Roy McTier, Jr and his grandparents, Joe and Clarice Kilgore of Cuthbert, GA and Rev. Roy and Julia McTier of Louisville, GA.

He is survived by his mother, Alice McTier of Opelika, son, Roth McTier of Auburn, daughter Rachel McTier of Suwanee, Georgia and stepdaughter Kelly (Ben) Clayton of Owensboro, Kentucky, brother, Woody (Amy) McTier of Opelika, half-sisters Sylvia Sherrill (Robin) Mercer of Grand Junction, NC and Marci Ann (Scott) Skinner of Franklin, NC, nieces and nephews Laney McTier of Opelika, Valerie Purcell of Jacksonville, Fl, Avery Mercer based in Iraq, Holly Skinner in South Korea and Corey (Julie) Skinner of Jacksonville and many McTier and Kilgore cousins.

The family would like to thank Opelika Fire and Rescue, Opelika Police Department and Bill Harris for their kindness.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Kelly Laster
September 22, 2020
Dear Aunt Alice, Roy's children, and Woody and Amy, Sylvia Sherrill, and Marci Ann, My heart is breaking for y'all. Roy III was such a warm person. Please know I am pulling for y'all.
Cina Duggan Smith
September 22, 2020