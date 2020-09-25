Eloise D. Sanders-MooreMarch 29, 1933 - September 23, 2020Mrs. Eloise Sanders-Moore age 87, of Opelika went home to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020.Born March 29, 1933 in Rockford, Alabama. Mrs. Sanders was the daughter of the late James (Bill) Depoister and the late Ida Belle Brewer Depoister and was the last survivor of six children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Leon Sanders; granddaughter, Brandy Carmichael of Valley; brothers, Clarence and James Depoister of Opelika; sisters, Ollie (Jimmy) Ellison of Clanton, Alabama, Lurlene (Billy) Mask of Alexander City, Alabama, and Nalra Mae (Roy) Hiller of Waverly.Mrs. Sanders is survived by her husband, Thomas Moore of Opelika; children, Deborah Carmichael, Danny (Marcia) Sanders of Valley, David (Jeannene) Sanders of Lanett, and Cindy (Donald) Word of Beauregard; step-children, Donald Moore and Bobby Moore of Opelika, Phillip Moore, of Troy, and Jessica Moore of Beauregard; grandchildren, Jay Carmichael of Valley, Scott Sanders of Ardmore, Alabama, Amy (Sanders) Fox of Gainesville, Florida, Leanna Sanders (Donald) Plotner of Opelika, Meagan Sanders and Kelli (John) McDonald, both of Lanett, Chris Hill, Bailey (John) Murray, Leona (Jared) Fulford and Seth Word all of Beauregard; 9 step-grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, and 5 step-great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild.Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:50 am.Funeral services will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with brother David Floyd and Chaplain Dean Knapp are officiating.In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Osanippa Baptist Church where she was a member (1343 County Road 187 Lanett, Alabama 36863).