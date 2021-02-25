Ada Pearl Reese "Sweet" Brown
October 21, 1937 - February 17, 2021
Graveside service for Ada Brown, 83, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Bethel #2 Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1785 Lee Road 29, Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend Daniel Wilborn, Jr. will officiate.
Mrs. Brown, who passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Columbus Specialty Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, was born October 21, 1937 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Brown was Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memories: four children, Reverend Herbert (Betty) Brown, Jr, Andre Brown both of Auburn, AL, Bernard Brown of Atlanta, GA and Paxton (Donna) Brown of Decatur, GA; seven grandchildren, Quinn (Satarre) Brown, Dewayne Brown, Mariah Brown, Colonderia (Rob) Taylor, Natashia Gardner, Patrick Brown and Christopher Brown; a host of great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Martha Ann (Rudolph) Brown of Chicago, IL and Shirley (Leon) Edwards of Burbank, CA; two brothers-in-law, Cleveland (Gloria) Brown of Atlanta, GA and Ralph (Mary) Brown of Houston, TX; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 25, 2021.