Adalene Myers (Ada) Manning
April 13, 1946 - December 2, 2020
Adalene Myers Manning (Ada), 74, of Opelika, Alabama died on December 2, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center.
Ada was born on April 13, 1946. She graduated from Opelika High School, class of 64. She was a medic for the United States Air Force and served in Japan and Alaska during the Vietnam War.
Ada married her soulmate, Timothy Clyde Manning (Tim) on December 8, 1973. Together they raised three children in the Opelika area. Ada was also known as a mother to many others throughout the years.
Ada had a passion for her family and friends. Her home and pool were always open and she never let anyone go home hungry. Ada loved to bowl and travel with her husband, Tim. She was an avid Alabama football fan and loved being hostess to gatherings and their famous April Bash. She loved to shop because she loved giving people gifts. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday because she loved to cook and spend time with her family and friends.
Ada worked at the Pediatric Clinic in Opelika. She also worked her way up from being a Dispatcher at Opelika Police Department to the Supervisor over Communications, where she retired in 2014. Many of her coworkers became lifelong friends.
Ada is preceded in death by her mother, Ardell Blackmon, her sister Maxie Bruce, beloved aunts Adell Fowler and Mabell Heptinstall and in-laws Clyde and Janice Manning.
Ada is survived by her husband Tim Manning; and children, Darrell Manning, Robin Manning and Derek Manning Sr. Also, her sister Sandra (Gene) Manning, sister-in-law Shelia (Jim) Elkins, seven grandchildren: Alyssa (Marty) Gresham, Tyler (Ashleigh) Manning, Dalton Manning, Samantha Engelman, Zeta Ballish, Brayden Aikens-Manning and Derek Manning Jr, great-grandchildren: Ryleigh Gresham and Kooper Manning, nephew Lewis (Teri) Bruce and nieces Patsy Bruce, Susie (Mike) Lawley, Amie (Joel) White and Christal (Jimmie) Prater. She is also survived by many cousins, great nieces and nephews, and special friends whom she considered family.
We would like to extend thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at EAMC for taking care of our beloved Ada during her fight against the complications of COVID-19. She fought very hard for many months but is now healed with a new heavenly body. Although there is a huge hole left here on Earth without her, we have faith we will all see her again.
Funeral services will be held 3:00pm, Saturday, December 5th at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel with Reverend Mack Ballard officiating. Burial will be in Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00pm until 8:00pm, Friday, December 4th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be sent to The Girls Ranch https://boysandgirlsranches.org/memorials.html
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 4, 2020.