Adline MorrisGraveside service for Mrs. Adline Morris, 85, of Opelika, AL will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Andrew Chapel AME Zion Church Cemetery in Hurtsboro, AL. Elder Jerry Smith will officiate.Mrs. Morris passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Bethany House. She was affiliated with Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill, AL. In 1956, she graduated from Tuskegee Institute High School.Public viewing will be held Tuesday from 4:00-6:00 pm.She is survived by: one son, Jimmy Morris of Opelika, AL; devoted nephew, Lonnie (Lucille) Torbert of Auburn, AL; a devoted niece, Penny (Michael) Graham of Opelika, AL; one granddaughter, Tiffani Jones of Loachapoka, AL; five sisters-in-law, Mildred Baker of Atlanta, GA, Kate Baker of Decatur, GA, Lovella (Minister Johnny) Giles of Fayetteville, GA, Minnie (Ulysses) Adkins of Opelika, AL and Vera Ann Torbert of Tuskegee, AL; one brother-in-law, Elder Jerry (Paula) Smith of Opelika, AL; her caregiver, Christy Cannon of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.