Dr. Albert Thomas Fromhold, Jr.November 25, 1935 - April 17, 2022Dr. Albert Thomas Fromhold, Jr. of Auburn, Alabama was born to the late Albert and Mary Lillian Fromhold of Cullman, Alabama on November 25, 1935 and passed away on April 17, 2022 at his residence. He was 86 years old.He was a member of St Michael of the Archangel Catholic Church of Auburn, Alabama and was a loving husband and father.He is survived by his wife Regina Fromhold; sons Thomas Fromhold and wife Maria Emilia and Matthew Fromhold and wife Karen; granddaughter Kaitlin Fromhold; sisters Mary Ann Brannan and her husband Edwin and Martha Jane Adams and her husband Clyne and their families.Dr. Fromhold attended St Bernard High School in Cullman, Alabama and continued at St Bernard Junior College, graduating with an Associate of Science degree. He started at Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) and graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering Physics. He entered graduate school at Auburn University and graduated with a Master of Nuclear Science degree. He entered Cornell University in Ithaca, New York completing his Ph.D. in Engineering Physics with specialty in Surface Physics.He played flute and piccolo in the St Bernard Orchestra and band. He was also a member of the Auburn University Marching Band.He taught undergraduate and graduate physics at Auburn University, directed the research of graduate students who earned the M.S. and Ph. D. degrees in physics at Auburn. He had scientific articles published in the area of solid state physics, scientific books in the field of metal oxidation. A senior level textbook on Quantum Mechanics was also published. He held visiting scientist positions at various institutions in the U.S. and in Japan. He had a lifetime membership in the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight for several years. He also enjoyed membership in Toastmasters for many years and traveled to several national conferences.Funeral Mass will be held 11:00am, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St Michael's in Auburn, Alabama. Visitation will be held 6:00pm until 8:00pm, Friday, April 22, 2022 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama. The rosary will be prayed at the beginning of the visitation at 6:00pm. At a later date Dr. Fromhold will be interred in the Columbarium at St Bernard Abby in Cullman, Alabama.In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to St Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1100 North College, Auburn, Alabama.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.