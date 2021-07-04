Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert Bruce Smith
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Albert Bruce Smith

August 7, 1945 - July 1, 2021

Albert Bruce Smith of Waverly, Alabama was born to the late Lonnie and Elizabeth Norrell Smith on August 7, 1945 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on July 1, 2021. He was 75 years old.

Bruce was preceded in death by his brothers, Alford Smith, and Woodson Smith.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Martha Gail Smith; children, Zina "Sissy" Davis (Chris), Thomas Bo Smith (Cindy); grandchildren, Brent Smith, Cody Davis (April Emery), Dusty Smith (Haley), Kasi Davis, Chelsey Rumfelt (Gabe); great grandchildren, Cannon Smith, Marshall Davis, Cason Rumfelt; sisters, Shirley Ann Lackey, and Nancy Owens (Allen), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Jul
7
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.