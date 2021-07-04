Albert Bruce SmithAugust 7, 1945 - July 1, 2021Albert Bruce Smith of Waverly, Alabama was born to the late Lonnie and Elizabeth Norrell Smith on August 7, 1945 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on July 1, 2021. He was 75 years old.Bruce was preceded in death by his brothers, Alford Smith, and Woodson Smith.Bruce is survived by his wife, Martha Gail Smith; children, Zina "Sissy" Davis (Chris), Thomas Bo Smith (Cindy); grandchildren, Brent Smith, Cody Davis (April Emery), Dusty Smith (Haley), Kasi Davis, Chelsey Rumfelt (Gabe); great grandchildren, Cannon Smith, Marshall Davis, Cason Rumfelt; sisters, Shirley Ann Lackey, and Nancy Owens (Allen), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021.Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.