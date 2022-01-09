Alberta Lou Rankin Boothe



April 4, 1923 - December 30, 2021



Alberta Lou Rankin Boothe passed on December 30, 2021 at the young age of 98+ years. At the time of her death, she resided at Azalea Place of Somerby Summer Village, in Auburn, AL. Alberta ("Bertie") was born in Newark, OH on April 4, 1923, the daughter of the late Alfred Rankin and Marion (Gordon) Rankin. After graduating from Grove City High School, Alberta worked for AT&T. She met the love of her life, Harry Boothe, at Salem Church in Grove City, OH. They were married for almost 70 years.



Upon Harry's graduation from the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1944, Alberta and Harry moved to Chicago where Harry practiced veterinary medicine in the Gold coast area of Chicago. Their family expanded to five with the addition of three children, Diana (DeDe), Harry Jr, and Gordon. Alberta was primarily a homemaker (her favorite job) but she maintained a very active 'outside of the home' life. She volunteered her time to the Chicago Veterinary Medical Association Auxiliary, school PTAs, and served as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader. She found time to support her husband's veterinary practice at Sauganash Animal Hospital in Chicago, and she also worked part time at Carson Pirie Scott Department Store in Wilmette, IL.



Upon Harry's "retirement" in 1982, Alberta and Harry purchased a gentleman's farm outside of Hot Springs, AR and enjoyed the busy peaceful life of raising cattle and tomatoes. In 1993, they lovingly left behind many friends to join their son (Harry) and daughter-in-law (Dawn), in College Station, TX, taking on the role of interactive grandparents to their younger grandchildren. In 2003, again, they lovingly followed Dawn and Harry to Auburn, AL to continue in that role. While in Alabama, Harry Sr. and Alberta achieved snowbird status, purchasing a home in Grove Isle in Vero Beach, FL, thus being able to also enjoy the Florida side of the families. In each of the cities to which they called home, whether part or full-time, Harry and Alberta were kind, well loved, and involved community members. They were active in Baptist churches in each of their home cities, developing bonds with other church members that persist to this day. Harry and Alberta moved to Azalea Place of Somerby Summer Village in 2010. On Harry Sr's, death in 2013, Alberta continued to be an integral, vital member of the Azalea Place community. Her enthusiasm, humor and energy were an inspiration to all.



Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Sr, and son, Gordon Boothe. She is also predeceased by her brothers Roland and Jack Rankin, and her sisters Bonnie (Wow) Waples and Joy Atwood. She is survived by a daughter, Diana Garrett (Glenn Walters) and her children Tracey Kinsley (Craig) and Scott (Crystal) Garret, and a son, Harry W. Boothe, Jr. (Dawn) and their children, Ashley Tidwell (Austin), and Matthew Boothe (Hannah). Alberta was blessed with 6 great grandchildren: Justin Kendrick, Lauren Kendrick, Rachel Garrett, Ryan Garrett, Liam Boothe, and Abbey Tidwell.



Services will be held in Grove City, OH.



The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to Synergy Home Care for the kindness with which Alberta was cared, and to Compassus for their constant, gentle guidance through homecare and hospice. Their contributions to Alberta's health and well-being will not be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages that friends and families embrace 2022 as a year of kindness, forgiveness, and wisdom.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 9, 2022.