Alice Yvonne CountsJune 14, 1940 - September 10, 2021Graveside Service for Mrs. Alice Yvonne Counts, 81, of Camp Hill, will be Monday, September 13, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. Jerry Steele will officiate.Mrs. Counts passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at her residence. She was born on June 14, 1940 to Ernest Carleton Brumbeloe and Rosie Lindsey Brumbeloe. She was an active member of Milltown Baptist Church. She liked to fish and play her guitar. She loved her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.She is survived by her son, Thomas Wayne Counts (Kim) of Camp Hill; grandchildren, Libby Messick (Buddy), Adam Lankford, Jodi Jenkins (Jason), Zach Peoples, Bubba Counts, Wendy Counts, Trey Foshee, Kyle Foshee (Anna), Seth Foshee (Ivory); great-grandchildren, Nathan Jenkins, Jett Foshee, Rhodes Foshee, Anders Foshee, Brinlee Foshee, Bishop Foshee; sister, Carlene Bradley of Okeechobee, FLShe was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard Counts.