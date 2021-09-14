Menu
Alice Yvonne Counts
FUNERAL HOME
Langley Funeral Home - Dadeville/Camp Hill
21837 Highway 280
Camp Hill, AL
Alice Yvonne Counts

June 14, 1940 - September 10, 2021

Graveside Service for Mrs. Alice Yvonne Counts, 81, of Camp Hill, will be Monday, September 13, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. Jerry Steele will officiate.

Mrs. Counts passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at her residence. She was born on June 14, 1940 to Ernest Carleton Brumbeloe and Rosie Lindsey Brumbeloe. She was an active member of Milltown Baptist Church. She liked to fish and play her guitar. She loved her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Wayne Counts (Kim) of Camp Hill; grandchildren, Libby Messick (Buddy), Adam Lankford, Jodi Jenkins (Jason), Zach Peoples, Bubba Counts, Wendy Counts, Trey Foshee, Kyle Foshee (Anna), Seth Foshee (Ivory); great-grandchildren, Nathan Jenkins, Jett Foshee, Rhodes Foshee, Anders Foshee, Brinlee Foshee, Bishop Foshee; sister, Carlene Bradley of Okeechobee, FL

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard Counts.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Service
9:00a.m.
Langley Funeral Home
21837 Highway, Camp, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Langley Funeral Home - Dadeville/Camp Hill
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
