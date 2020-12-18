Mrs. Alice E. Strickland Harris
September 16, 1932 - December 13, 2020
A Private Memorial Service for Alice Harris, 88, of Opelika, AL will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Harris Funeral Home, Reverend Clifford E. Jones will officiate.
Mrs. Harris, who passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her home in Opelika, AL, was born September 6, 1932 in Lee County, Alabama.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: four daughters, Lula H. Jones, Mary (Charlie) Grady, Shirley Miles and Betty H. Baker all of Opelika, AL; one son, Lou Willie Harris, Jr. of Opelika, AL; two brothers, William (Renita) Strickland of Opelika, AL and Johnnie Nelms of Harlem, NY; one sister, Nellie (Willie) McCurdy of Newnan, GA; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home of Opelika, AL, is directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 18, 2020.