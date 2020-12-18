Menu
Alice E. Strickland Harris
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Mrs. Alice E. Strickland Harris

September 16, 1932 - December 13, 2020

A Private Memorial Service for Alice Harris, 88, of Opelika, AL will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Harris Funeral Home, Reverend Clifford E. Jones will officiate.

Mrs. Harris, who passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her home in Opelika, AL, was born September 6, 1932 in Lee County, Alabama.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories: four daughters, Lula H. Jones, Mary (Charlie) Grady, Shirley Miles and Betty H. Baker all of Opelika, AL; one son, Lou Willie Harris, Jr. of Opelika, AL; two brothers, William (Renita) Strickland of Opelika, AL and Johnnie Nelms of Harlem, NY; one sister, Nellie (Willie) McCurdy of Newnan, GA; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home of Opelika, AL, is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Our condolences to the family during these days of mourning. May there be memories that will sustain all of us.
James and Janyce Strickland
December 18, 2020
