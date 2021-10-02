Alice Mae Baker "Ms. Baker" Torbert
April 30, 1945 - September 28, 2021
Graveside service for Alice Torbert, 76, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801, Reverend Keith Torbert will officiate.
Mrs. Torbert, who passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born April 30, 1945, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Nellie Torbert of Opelika, AL; one grandson, Karter Blackmon of Opelika, AL; one brother, Benjamin (Gloria) Baker of Auburn, AL; two sisters-in-law, Doris Torbert and Nellie Torbert both of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, Hosea (Earnestine) Torbert and Cecil Torbert both of Opelika, AL; four god-daughters, Felicia (Carlos) Mitchell, Kahlila Floyd, Devon (Samuel) Gay and Tabitha Moody all of Opelika, AL; two god-grandchildren, Ka'Javia Johnson and Xzaevous Mitchell; a host of other god-grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, Green Chapel Baptist Church Family and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 2, 2021.