Alice Mae Baker "Ms. Baker" Torbert
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Alice Mae Baker "Ms. Baker" Torbert

April 30, 1945 - September 28, 2021

Graveside service for Alice Torbert, 76, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801, Reverend Keith Torbert will officiate.

Mrs. Torbert, who passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born April 30, 1945, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Nellie Torbert of Opelika, AL; one grandson, Karter Blackmon of Opelika, AL; one brother, Benjamin (Gloria) Baker of Auburn, AL; two sisters-in-law, Doris Torbert and Nellie Torbert both of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, Hosea (Earnestine) Torbert and Cecil Torbert both of Opelika, AL; four god-daughters, Felicia (Carlos) Mitchell, Kahlila Floyd, Devon (Samuel) Gay and Tabitha Moody all of Opelika, AL; two god-grandchildren, Ka'Javia Johnson and Xzaevous Mitchell; a host of other god-grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, Green Chapel Baptist Church Family and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Oct
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending our condolences. Prayers are being lifted for the Torbert families. Love ya´ll
Luthus & Deborah Lyles
Friend
October 4, 2021
I will dearly MISS
Cissi
October 3, 2021
