Alice Paxson WilliamsOctober 30, 1936 - July 3, 2021Mrs. Alice Paxson Williams, 84, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her home in Opelika, Alabama. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii.A dedicated wife of ­­59 years and mother to two sons, Alice resided in Opelika most of her life. She was supportive of her sons' activities from sewing costumes for every school function from elementary school through college, to teaching them to throw a baseball and roller skate. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she sang in the adult choir, held various volunteer roles and was involved in the local prison ministry. Alice was known to be a good cook, very handy around the house, and a computer whiz when personal computers first became popular.Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Brigadier General Harry Oliver Paxson and Margaret Olson Paxson, and her husband William Warner Williams, Sr. and daughter-in-law Laurie Williams. She is survived by her sons, William Warner Williams, Jr. and Robert Clayton Williams (Carol), grandchildren, Mary Margaret "Maggie" Williams, and William Warner "Bo" Williams, III, Clayton Thomas Williams, and Raleigh Thomason Williams. Other survivors include her sister, Nancy Paxson Stodghill, and Lindsey Leigh Pickren (Robert) Colvin and Adam Layfield Pickren.The family wishes to express their gratitude to those who lovingly cared for Alice in recent years.The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Lee County Humane Society.