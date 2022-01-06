Allene Bacon Foreman
Funeral service for Allene Foreman of Valley, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. (EST), Friday, January 7, 2022, at Rehoboth Baptist Church, 206 Huguley Road, Valley, AL 36854 with interment in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 Highway 165, Ft. Mitchell, AL 36856, Reverend Karanja Story will officiate.
Mrs. Foreman, who passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Emory Health Care in Atlanta, GA, was born in Natchez, Mississippi. In 1973, Mrs. Foreman and her husband, the late Eddie Louis Foreman established the former Foreman Funeral Home in Valley, Alabama. Mrs. Foreman was a member of: Mary Chapter 34 OES; MLB Court #91 Heroines of Jericho; Ester Council #9 Crusaders where she served in leadership role as Local Priestess; Rosie E. Varner #3 (Amaranth) and Zobrah Court #10 Daughters of Isis.
Public viewing will be at the former location of Foreman Funeral Home, 7248 King Road, Valley, AL 36854 on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 12:00 noon – 6:00 p.m. (EST). Eastern Star Final Rites will begin at 7:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Nakosha Foreman of Valley, AL; four sisters, Hannah Dillon, Carol Bacon both of Natchez, MS, Mary Thompson and Julia (Charles) Christian both of Brandon, MS; two brothers, Earl (Florence) Bacon and Henry (Willie Mae) Bacon both of Natchez, MS; one brother-in-law, Winston Foreman of Lafayette, AL; four sisters-in-law, O'Nell Bledsoe of Opelika, AL, Judy Foreman Davidson, Beatrice Foreman and Bertha Foreman all of Lafayette, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, the Rehoboth Church Family and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 6, 2022.