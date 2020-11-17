Allouise Adams Woods Washington
November 14, 1935 - November 9, 2020
Graveside service for Allouise Washington, 84, of Toledo, OH, formerly Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. (CST), Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Zion At the Hill A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery, 3845 Lee Road 29, Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend Robert Cadenhead.
Mrs. Washington, who passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home in Toledo, OH, was born November 14, 1935 in Lee County, Alabama. At an early age, she confessed Christ and was baptized at Zion At the Hill A.M.E. Zion Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Lewis and Mrs. Lelia Smith Adams and one brother, Willie L. Adams.
Public viewing for Mrs. Washington will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: three loving and devoted sons, Ulysses (Donnie) Woods, Charles Washington and Lew Dale Washington all of Toledo, OH; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Earnestine A. Myhand and Tracy Frazier both of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Jimmy Adams of Jacksonville, FL, Tommy Adams of Graham, NC and Grady Love of Opelika, AL; extended family as sisters and brothers, Emma J. Smith, Ronella Smith, Princie Williams and Ruben Smith all of Savannah, GA; a neighbor and special friend, Elizabeth Dunbar; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing
to view and sign registry.
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 17, 2020.