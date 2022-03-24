Alma Sanders YoungSeptember 29, 1926 - March 23, 2022Alma Sanders Young of Opelika was born in Opelika on September 29, 1926 and passed away at Bethany House on March 23, 2022 at the age of 95.She was the oldest member of the Lakeside Church of God, formerly Opelika Church of God.Alma was preceded in death by her husband, William Young; son, Johnny Young; parents, Wallace C. Sanders, Sr. (Sara) and Willie Dale Sanders; four brothers and two sisters.She is survived by her children, Oleane Rudd (A.W.), Roy O. Young (Roselyn), Alice Carroll (Thomas); daughter-in-law, Cathy Young; grandchildren, Eric, Amy, Kimberly, Bradley, Nicholas, Amber, Whitney, Angela, Monica, Richard, and Amy; sister-in-law, Avis Young; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.Visitation will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 10:00 until 11:50 a.m.Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, March 25, 2022 at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Vance McCollum officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Community Cemetery.The family would like to extend their thanks to Delight McCollum and Renee Smith for the care given to Mrs. Young.