Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alma Sanders Young
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Alma Sanders Young

September 29, 1926 - March 23, 2022

Alma Sanders Young of Opelika was born in Opelika on September 29, 1926 and passed away at Bethany House on March 23, 2022 at the age of 95.

She was the oldest member of the Lakeside Church of God, formerly Opelika Church of God.

Alma was preceded in death by her husband, William Young; son, Johnny Young; parents, Wallace C. Sanders, Sr. (Sara) and Willie Dale Sanders; four brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her children, Oleane Rudd (A.W.), Roy O. Young (Roselyn), Alice Carroll (Thomas); daughter-in-law, Cathy Young; grandchildren, Eric, Amy, Kimberly, Bradley, Nicholas, Amber, Whitney, Angela, Monica, Richard, and Amy; sister-in-law, Avis Young; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 10:00 until 11:50 a.m.

Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, March 25, 2022 at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Vance McCollum officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Community Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Delight McCollum and Renee Smith for the care given to Mrs. Young.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.