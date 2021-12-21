Amanda "Mandy" Aaron CordiNovember 14, 1957 - December 18, 2021Amanda (Mandy) Aaron Cordi, was set free from the confines of her earthly body and passed peacefully at home, held close by her son and husband, to join the saints who've gone before us.Mandy was born in Huntsville, AL, but fondly called Arab, AL, her childhood home. She graduated from Chambers Academy, and Southern Union as a Registered Nurse. Mandy worked most of her life at East Alabama Medical Center, working her way up from a respiratory therapy technician to a Registered Nurse in 1991. Although the work is challenging and difficult, Mandy loved Nursing and did her best to care for her patients as she would want to be cared for. Many of her dearest and closest friends were her fellow health care workers at EAMC. Mandy also cherished the role of mom and all the joys the Lord bestows from that blessing.Mandy is preceded in passing by her parents Charles O. Aaron, Sr. and Sallie McLain Aaron, and precious brother Charles O. (Bubba) Aaron, Jr. She is survived by her husband Tom and son Anthony Cordi; brother Brent M. Aaron (Margaret); nephews Charles O. Aaron, III (Kira), Mitchell Aaron (Madeline), Cameron Aaron and Brandon Aaron; Great-nephew Charles Davis Aaron; Great-nieces Elizabeth and Lolly Aaron. Also, numerous nieces and nephews, brothers in law and sisters in law from the Cordi family.Tom and Anthony struggle to find words to truly thank all those who stood shoulder to shoulder with us and helped us stay strong throughout Mandy's journey to the end of her earthly life. Prayers are constantly flying our way and they help us immensely. To the nurses and staff of the EAMC Spencer Cancer Center, Dr. Linda Farmer, Dr. Edith Graves (who answered the call back to duty) - please all know that we are forever grateful for your kindness, efforts, and skills. We also want to thank two of Mandy's close friends, Angela Jolley, RN, and Marty Brice, RN, who lovingly gave of their time and nursing skills to help us care for Mandy when our need was greatest. The Grace of God is evident, and we are now certain that Angels do walk among us.Visitation and memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, with visitation 4pm to 6pm, and memorial service at 6pm, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Rd., Opelika, AL. 36801. Dr. George Mathison officiating. In lieu of flowers please donate your time or money to a worthy cause.