Rev. Anderson Childs, Jr.Graveside service for Rev. Anderson Childs, Jr., 78, of Auburn, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Westview Cemetery. Reverend Wanda Wade Parks will officiate. Rev. Anderson Childs, Jr. passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. He was a member of Bell Missionary Baptist Church, where he was licensed and ordained to preach the gospel, by Rev. Ellis. He is a 1960 graduate of Drake High School in Auburn, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Anderson Childs, Sr., and Frances Woodson Childs; one sister, Inez Childs Wade, three brothers, Rev. Robert Childs, Miller Childs, and Ben Childs. He is survived by: one sister, Mary Childs Jones of Cleveland, Ohio; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.