Andrew Arthur 'Mooney' Berry
July 26, 1939 - December 5, 2021
Funeral service for Andrew Berry, 82, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Bernard Anderson will officiate.
Mr. Berry, who passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn AL, was born July 26, 1939, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Facial covering is required). Mr. Berry will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.
He leaves to cherish his memory: one daughter, Erika Sykes of College Park, GA; stepson Derrick McKnight (Michelle), six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one sister, Ethel Perry of Auburn, AL; a devoted nephew, Reginald Berry of Auburn, AL; two devoted friends, Homer Core and Kenneth Black both of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 12, 2021.