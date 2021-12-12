Menu
Andrew Arthur "Mooney" Berry
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Andrew Arthur 'Mooney' Berry

July 26, 1939 - December 5, 2021

Funeral service for Andrew Berry, 82, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Bernard Anderson will officiate.

Mr. Berry, who passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn AL, was born July 26, 1939, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Facial covering is required). Mr. Berry will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.

He leaves to cherish his memory: one daughter, Erika Sykes of College Park, GA; stepson Derrick McKnight (Michelle), six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one sister, Ethel Perry of Auburn, AL; a devoted nephew, Reginald Berry of Auburn, AL; two devoted friends, Homer Core and Kenneth Black both of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Reposing
12:00p.m.
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL
Dec
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless the family in this time of sorrow.
Nadine Whitaker
December 13, 2021
