Angela Penn Lowry
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Angela Penn (Angie) Lowry

December 21, 1947 - April 13, 2022

Angela Penn (Angie) Lowry of Auburn, who had a three-decade career in journalism and public relations, died Wednesday at her home. She was 74.

A native of Tuscaloosa and a graduate of the University of Alabama, Lowry began her career as a reporter for The Decatur Daily in 1971 and later covered a variety of assignments, including the state Capitol, for The Tuscaloosa News.

After a stint in media relations for the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington, D.C., she was named deputy press secretary for Texas Gov. Mark White in Austin, Texas in 1982. She also worked in media relations for the Texas Senate and Lt. Gov. William Hobby.

On returning to Alabama in 1991, Lowry became an analyst for the Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery. She joined the staff of Auburn Magazine in 1997 and wrote about noted Auburn University alumni from New York to California.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Lowry of Auburn; daughter Kathleen Lowry of Seattle; step-daughter, Mara Jacobson of Marietta, Ga.; sister, Siouxsie Frederick of Northport; and brother, Gary Holemon of Demopolis.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 15, 2022.
