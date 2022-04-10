Menu
Anneliese Emma "Ann" Trego
1930 - 2022
Anneliese "Ann" Emma Trego

January 1, 1930 - April 5, 2022

Anneliese "Ann" Emma Trego was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on April 5th, 2022 at the age of 92.

Ann was born to Alfred and Anne Marie O'Brien on January 1st, 1930 in Berlin, Germany.

She overcame the challenges of growing up during World War II and went on to meet her husband Cooper Dague Trego, while he was stationed overseas. They settled in the United States in 1953.

After studying hard Ann passed her citizenship test with flying colors, having only one error. Ann Trego became a proud citizen of the United States of America on June 10th, 1958.

Ann will be remembered fondly by her family as an especially generous and caring woman who would give you the shirt off her back if needed. She always wanted to write a book about her life growing up during the war and had many compelling stories that she shared with her family and friends. She was quite the "character" with her sense of humor and candid comments.

Ann is preceded in death by Cooper Dague Trego, her husband of 43 years and Peter "Pete" John Trego, her son.

She is survived by her daughter Flora Ann Trego. James Harmon Blankenship, Jr., former son in law. Many grandchildren Moss Hays, Kelly (Theresa) Hays, Tia Trego, Jaime (Eric) Ennis, Derek (Jennifer) Blankenship. Great grandchildren Cooper Ennis, MacKenzie King and one on the way. Sister Inge Dessell Whitmore. Daughter in law Sue Vail Trego.

Her graveside ceremony will be presided by Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home at the Garden Hills Cemetery on Sunday, April 10th at 3pm central time.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 10, 2022.
