Annie Banks Heard
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Annie Banks Heard

March 31, 1939 - December 9, 2021

Funeral service for Annie Heard, 82, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Reverend Clifford E. Jones will officiate.

Mrs. Heard, who passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the East Alabama Health in Opelika, AL, was born March 31, 1939 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required). Mrs. Heard will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.

She leaves to cherish her memory: six children, William Heard, Jr. of San Francisco, CA, Bobby (Evangeline) Heard of Auburn, AL, Annette Harrison of Salem, AL, Elaine (Vincent) Heard, James Heard, both of Opelika, AL, and Denise (Willie) Bailey of Valley, AL; eleven grandchildren, Christina Kindred, Kameshia (Joshia) Bell, Antonio Willis, Latona Ray, Deja Heard, Mario (Zangelia) Harrison all of Opelika, AL, Mark Harrison, Marcus Harrison, both of Salem, AL, Krystal Bailey, Willie Bailey III, and Jasmine Bailey all of Valley, AL; thirteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Henrietta Banks of Sylacauga, AL, Bernice Hines of Southampton, NJ, and Alice (John) Cox of Dadeville, AL; a special niece, Edna Baxter of Summerville, SC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Dec
17
Reposing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church
650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL
Dec
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church
650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 30, 2021
My condolence goes out to the Heard family
Laura Dowdell
Other
December 16, 2021
To Annette, may GOD´s comfort & Grace be with you & your family through these difficult times. My condolences my friend & classmate.
Brenda Ann Sanford - Green
School
December 16, 2021
