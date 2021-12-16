Annie Banks Heard
March 31, 1939 - December 9, 2021
Funeral service for Annie Heard, 82, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Reverend Clifford E. Jones will officiate.
Mrs. Heard, who passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the East Alabama Health in Opelika, AL, was born March 31, 1939 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required). Mrs. Heard will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.
She leaves to cherish her memory: six children, William Heard, Jr. of San Francisco, CA, Bobby (Evangeline) Heard of Auburn, AL, Annette Harrison of Salem, AL, Elaine (Vincent) Heard, James Heard, both of Opelika, AL, and Denise (Willie) Bailey of Valley, AL; eleven grandchildren, Christina Kindred, Kameshia (Joshia) Bell, Antonio Willis, Latona Ray, Deja Heard, Mario (Zangelia) Harrison all of Opelika, AL, Mark Harrison, Marcus Harrison, both of Salem, AL, Krystal Bailey, Willie Bailey III, and Jasmine Bailey all of Valley, AL; thirteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Henrietta Banks of Sylacauga, AL, Bernice Hines of Southampton, NJ, and Alice (John) Cox of Dadeville, AL; a special niece, Edna Baxter of Summerville, SC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 16, 2021.