Annie Lois "Nee Nee" Heard
Graveside service for Annie Heard, 59, of Tallassee, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 331 Roxana Road, Notasulga, AL 36866, Reverend Gregory Sutton will officiate.
Mrs. Heard, who passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, AL, was born May 22, 1962 in Tallassee, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Luke Heard, Jr. of Tallassee, AL; a daughter, Audrianna (Sameer) Chaudhry of Tallassee, AL; three grandchildren, Lakera Heard of Phenix City, AL, Sadaisya Heard of Notasulga, AL and Asad Chaudhry of Tallassee, AL; mother, Annie Cora (Daniel) Henderson of Notasulga, AL; four sisters, Rebecca (Frank) Henry of Auburn, AL, Bobby Brown of Albany, GA, Queen Henderson and Shelia Henderson of Notasulga, AL; five brothers, Bobby (Catherine) Canady of Tuskegee, AL, Eddie Canady, Willie (Deborah) Canady, David Canady all of Notasulga, AL and Daniel (Lateace) Henderson of Atlanta, GA; two sisters-in-law, Lilly Hill and Christine Cameron both of Reeltown, AL; two brothers-in-law, Jackie Lee (Tracy) Heard of Opelika, AL and Albert Lee Heard of Reeltown, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 2, 2022.