Annie Pearl PinkGraveside service for Mrs. Annie Pearl Pink, 75, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Westview Cemetery. Rev. John Pink will officiate. Masks are required.Mrs. Pink passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at her home. Early in life She became a dedicated member of White Street Missionary Baptist Church.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm.She leaves to cherish her memories: a daughter, Regina A. (Tony) Adkins of Opelika, AL; a brother, John H. Gibson of North Port, FL; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Morgan of Bradenton, FL; nine grandchildren, Ferren J. Morgan, Tremale A. (Molly) Morgan, April L. Ray, Chonta Y. (Deven) Pierce, Chantal I. Hearns, Victor Morgan, JaMarque M. Avery, Amber S. Hearns and Jailen S. Adkins; seven great-grandchildren, Carlyn N. Morgan, Jamari R. Jean, Maklya S. Jackson, Caleb L. Morgan, Imani C. Morgan, Ella Morgan and Jesse Morgan; as well as, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and devoted friends.