Anthony LeLane "Toot" Lockhart
May 31, 1957 - December 15, 2021
Funeral service for Anthony Lockhart, 64, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Bethel No.1 Missionary Baptist Church, 2324 Double Hill Road, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Kenneth S. Coleman will officiate.
Mr. Lockhart, who passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born May 31, 1957 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Monday, December 20, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
Mr. Lockhart will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.
He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Eloise Lockhart of Opelika, AL; two children, Brittany J. Lockhart and Wanda Thomas both of Opelika, AL; three step-children, Pastor Derek (Ebonyee) Thomas of Auburn, AL, Corey (LaShundra) Thomas of Salem, AL and Anthony "Ike" Thomas of Opelika, AL; ten grandchildren, Bralen Lockhart, Trinity (Brendon) Toles, Elijah Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Micah Thomas, Dajiana Weeks-Thomas, Madison Bell, Morgan Bell, Davaris Thomas and Pazelee Thomas; three sisters, Mary Helen Wilder of Auburn, AL, Mary Q. Hiles of New York, NY and Jenette Perry of Lanett, AL; four brothers, Johnny (Lillian) Lockhart, Kelvin Otis Lockhart both of Opelika, AL, Andrew (Dorothy) Lockhart of Newnan, GA and Phillip (Dorothy) Lockhart of Auburn, AL; four sisters-in-law, Geraldine Cooper of Rutledge, GA, Judy (Joe, Sr.) Elston of Conyers, GA, Jane (Lee) Williams of Stone Mountain, GA and Faith Lockhart of Opelika, AL; three brothers-in-law, Lorenzo (Betty) Woody of Five Points, AL, Willie Frank (Viola) Colquitt and Marcus (Brenda) Colquitt both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 20, 2021.