Anthony LeLane "Toot" Lockhart
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Anthony LeLane "Toot" Lockhart

May 31, 1957 - December 15, 2021

Funeral service for Anthony Lockhart, 64, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Bethel No.1 Missionary Baptist Church, 2324 Double Hill Road, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Kenneth S. Coleman will officiate.

Mr. Lockhart, who passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born May 31, 1957 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Monday, December 20, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

Mr. Lockhart will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.

He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Eloise Lockhart of Opelika, AL; two children, Brittany J. Lockhart and Wanda Thomas both of Opelika, AL; three step-children, Pastor Derek (Ebonyee) Thomas of Auburn, AL, Corey (LaShundra) Thomas of Salem, AL and Anthony "Ike" Thomas of Opelika, AL; ten grandchildren, Bralen Lockhart, Trinity (Brendon) Toles, Elijah Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Micah Thomas, Dajiana Weeks-Thomas, Madison Bell, Morgan Bell, Davaris Thomas and Pazelee Thomas; three sisters, Mary Helen Wilder of Auburn, AL, Mary Q. Hiles of New York, NY and Jenette Perry of Lanett, AL; four brothers, Johnny (Lillian) Lockhart, Kelvin Otis Lockhart both of Opelika, AL, Andrew (Dorothy) Lockhart of Newnan, GA and Phillip (Dorothy) Lockhart of Auburn, AL; four sisters-in-law, Geraldine Cooper of Rutledge, GA, Judy (Joe, Sr.) Elston of Conyers, GA, Jane (Lee) Williams of Stone Mountain, GA and Faith Lockhart of Opelika, AL; three brothers-in-law, Lorenzo (Betty) Woody of Five Points, AL, Willie Frank (Viola) Colquitt and Marcus (Brenda) Colquitt both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AL
Dec
21
Reposing
12:00p.m.
Bethel No.1 Missionary Baptist Church
2324 Double Hill Road, Opelika, AL
Dec
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bethel No.1 Missionary Baptist Church
2324 Double Hill Road, Opelika, AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bertha Allen
December 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Reginald Berry
Friend
December 20, 2021
No more pain and suffering. For God's children, to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. I pray for your strength in the Lord. B
Belinda Humphrey
Other
December 20, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
December 20, 2021
