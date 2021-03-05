Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Antonious Terrell Battle
FUNERAL HOME
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW
Lafayette, AL
Mr. Antonious Terrell (Tyrie) Battle

January 9, 1992 - February 28, 2021

Mr. Antonious Terrell (Tyrie) Battle, 29, of Camp Hill died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, Mississippi. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Mt. Lovely Church Cemetery in Camp Hill at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Bernard Harris officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, March 5, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Battle is survived by his devoted wife: Barronica Battle, Camp Hill; two sons: Aamir and Alija Battle both of Camp Hill; parents: Deshawn & Niakia Phillips, Elk Grove, CA; three brothers: Marquise (Breanna) Phillips and Darian Phillips both of Elk Grove, CA, Briaun Phillips, Henderson, Nevada; grandmother: Marilyn Woodyard (John) Finley, Camp Hill and grandfather: Ellis (Sharon) Finley, Sr., Opelika and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com. Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Lovely Church Cemetery
Camp Hill, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Oh my Snookems, I miss you so much. I love you to infinity and beyond.
Kia Finley Phillips
March 16, 2021
My son. I miss you so much already. I love you more than anything on earth. I will love you always! Mom
Kia Phillips
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results