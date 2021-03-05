Mr. Antonious Terrell (Tyrie) Battle
January 9, 1992 - February 28, 2021
Mr. Antonious Terrell (Tyrie) Battle, 29, of Camp Hill died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, Mississippi. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Mt. Lovely Church Cemetery in Camp Hill at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Bernard Harris officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, March 5, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).
Mr. Battle is survived by his devoted wife: Barronica Battle, Camp Hill; two sons: Aamir and Alija Battle both of Camp Hill; parents: Deshawn & Niakia Phillips, Elk Grove, CA; three brothers: Marquise (Breanna) Phillips and Darian Phillips both of Elk Grove, CA, Briaun Phillips, Henderson, Nevada; grandmother: Marilyn Woodyard (John) Finley, Camp Hill and grandfather: Ellis (Sharon) Finley, Sr., Opelika and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
. Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 5, 2021.