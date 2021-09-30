Menu
Archie Charles Baker
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alabama Cremation Center
21927 Highway 280
Camp Hill, AL
Archie Charles Baker

May 14, 1942 - September 28, 2021

Archie Charles Baker of Opelika was born in Charing, Georgia on May 14, 1942 and passed away on September 28, 2021 at EAMC Lanier Nursing Home.

Archie Charles worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1959 – 1963.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph L. and Nannie L. Baker; his siblings, Frances Parker, Maedale Hill, Edna Reid, Willie Joe Baker, and Bobby E. Baker.

He is survived by his children, Barbara Conde of California, Robert Middlebrook of Idaho, Anthony Baker of California; brother, Raymond L. Baker; and 8 grandchildren.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 30, 2021.
GOD BLESS AND PRAYERS TO THE FAMILY CALL me at 334 296 3487.
Christopher Gibson
March 12, 2022
