Archie Charles BakerMay 14, 1942 - September 28, 2021Archie Charles Baker of Opelika was born in Charing, Georgia on May 14, 1942 and passed away on September 28, 2021 at EAMC Lanier Nursing Home.Archie Charles worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1959 – 1963.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph L. and Nannie L. Baker; his siblings, Frances Parker, Maedale Hill, Edna Reid, Willie Joe Baker, and Bobby E. Baker.He is survived by his children, Barbara Conde of California, Robert Middlebrook of Idaho, Anthony Baker of California; brother, Raymond L. Baker; and 8 grandchildren.