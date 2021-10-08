Menu
Arma Mae Miles "Hannah" Crowell
1947 - 2021
Arma Mae Miles "Hannah" Crowell

December 28, 1947 - October 2, 2021

Graveside service for Arma Crowell, 73, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 908 Hughley Road, Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend Quency Dorsey will officiate.

Mrs. Crowell, who passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born December 28, 1947, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, October 8, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, William Crowell, Jr. of Opelika, AL; one daughter, Maticia Nicole Crowell of Opelika, AL; one son, Tracy (Lateefa) Crowell of Detroit, MI; three grandchildren, Jayden C. Williams, DeKarai E. Manuel of Opelika, AL and Lauryn Allen of Detroit, MI; two brothers, David Lee Miles and Darrie Lee (Argentina) Miles, Sr. both of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Rita Linda (Dudley) Barnett of Opelika, AL, Dorothy Jean (Eddie) Richmond and JoAnn Richmond both of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Emma Miles of Phenix City, AL; one brother-in-law, John T. (Emma) Crowell of Columbus, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Oct
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
908 Hughley Road, Opelika, AL
May God´s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
LL
October 7, 2021
