Armetta JohnsonGraveside service for Mrs. Armetta Cooper Johnson, 88, of Opelika, AL will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Garden Hills Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Stephen Faulk will officiate.Mrs. Johnson passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at her home. She was a faithful member of Thompson Chapel AME Zion Church. In 1953, she graduated from J.W. Darden High School. She received her BS and Masters Degrees in Elementary Education. Her tenure in education spanned thirty-two (32) years, beginning in the Opelika City School System and retiring from the Lee County School System. Mrs. Johnson was a proud member of Auburn Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Red Hat Society and the Lionness Social and Civic Club.There will not be a public viewing or visitation for Mrs. Johnson.She is survived by: eight nieces and nephews, Thurdell Drake of Decatur, GA, William "Billy" (Jerlene) Cooper, Zola (Wyman) Berry, Elaine (Terry) Williams and Mary (Rev. Willie) Ross all of Opelika, AL, Willie (Sonya) Cooper of South Carolina, Kristal Cooper of Dallas, TX and Barbara Johnson of Opelika, AL; three sisters-in-law, Mavis Melton and Margie Fears both of Opelika, AL and Dorothy Cooper of Dallas, TX; a god-daughter, Zephaniah (Rev. Darren) Allen of Hoover, AL; several great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.