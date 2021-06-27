Arnold Emmanuel ManningSeptember 13, 1935 - June 24, 2021Arnold Emmanuel Manning of Opelika was born in Auburn, Alabama on September 14, 1935 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on June 24, 2021. He was 85 years old.He was preceded in death by his son, Emmanuel Manning; parents, Emily and Willie Manning.Arnold is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy Faye Manning; children, Christopher Luttrell, David Manning, Tracy Mitchell (Nicole), and Joel Manning; granddaughter, Shelby Mitchell; 6 brothers and sisters, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.Visitation will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 with Reverend Thad Endicott.