Arnold Emmanuel Manning
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Arnold Emmanuel Manning

September 13, 1935 - June 24, 2021

Arnold Emmanuel Manning of Opelika was born in Auburn, Alabama on September 14, 1935 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on June 24, 2021. He was 85 years old.

He was preceded in death by his son, Emmanuel Manning; parents, Emily and Willie Manning.

Arnold is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy Faye Manning; children, Christopher Luttrell, David Manning, Tracy Mitchell (Nicole), and Joel Manning; granddaughter, Shelby Mitchell; 6 brothers and sisters, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 with Reverend Thad Endicott.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Jun
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
