Arowneter Grant
FUNERAL HOME
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL
Arowneter Grant

Graveside service for Mrs. Arowneter Grant, 86, of Notasulga, AL will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Pine Level Cemetery in Loachapoka, AL. Masks are required for the service. Rev. Robert Strickland will officiate.

Mrs. Grant passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 in Notasulga, AL. She was a member of Ebenezer CME Church and served as a Stewardess. Her education was obtained at Tuskegee Institute High School. For many years, she taught at Lee County Headstart.

Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm.

She is survived by: eight children, Euverna (Arthur) Moss of Notasulga, AL, Jerry (Raypale) Anderson of Loachapoka, AL, Newell (Gloria) Grant of Opelika, AL, Stacy (Ricky) Brown of Notasulga, AL, Frank Grant, Earl Grant, Cherry (Christopher) Buckannon and Ronnie (Melissa) Grant all of Loachapoka, AL; fifteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Katy (Omar) Campbell of Tuskegee and Mary Patricia Walker of Mobile, AL; two brothers, John (Eva) Brown of Haynesville, AL and Cliff Brown of Loachapoka, AL; two brothers-in-law, Issac (Margaret) Grant of Tuskegee, AL and Rayfield Grant of Gaithersburg, MD; a sister-in-law, Lillian (Bill) Richardson of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street, Opelika, AL
Sep
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Pine Level Cemetery
4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to the Grant Family, May God comfort and strengthen you.
Reggie and Priscilla
September 27, 2021
Praying with you all
Rev. Robert & Mrs. Colleen Strickland+
Family
September 17, 2021
Stacy, my heartfelt sympathy to you and your family on the passing of your loved one.
Elaine Henderson Wilson
Other
September 17, 2021
"We are wishing you and your family courage and peace during this time of mourning." "Our hearts go out to you during this time of sorrow." "We hold you close in our thoughts. We are deeply sorry for your loss."
Rev. Robert Strickland & The Officers and Members of Ebenezer CME Church
Family
September 17, 2021
We pray for strength and healing as you all grieve the loss of a wonderful and caring woman. Her smile and soft sweet voice will be missed. Your mother was a rare and beautiful soul, and we feel so blessed to have known her.
Phyllis J Reese & Family
Friend
September 17, 2021
