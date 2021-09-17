Arowneter GrantGraveside service for Mrs. Arowneter Grant, 86, of Notasulga, AL will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Pine Level Cemetery in Loachapoka, AL. Masks are required for the service. Rev. Robert Strickland will officiate.Mrs. Grant passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 in Notasulga, AL. She was a member of Ebenezer CME Church and served as a Stewardess. Her education was obtained at Tuskegee Institute High School. For many years, she taught at Lee County Headstart.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm.She is survived by: eight children, Euverna (Arthur) Moss of Notasulga, AL, Jerry (Raypale) Anderson of Loachapoka, AL, Newell (Gloria) Grant of Opelika, AL, Stacy (Ricky) Brown of Notasulga, AL, Frank Grant, Earl Grant, Cherry (Christopher) Buckannon and Ronnie (Melissa) Grant all of Loachapoka, AL; fifteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Katy (Omar) Campbell of Tuskegee and Mary Patricia Walker of Mobile, AL; two brothers, John (Eva) Brown of Haynesville, AL and Cliff Brown of Loachapoka, AL; two brothers-in-law, Issac (Margaret) Grant of Tuskegee, AL and Rayfield Grant of Gaithersburg, MD; a sister-in-law, Lillian (Bill) Richardson of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.