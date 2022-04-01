Arsenia Leigh Moody Greer
December 3, 1990 - March 28, 2022
Graveside service for Arsenia Greer, 31, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Jerry Dowdell will officiate.
Mrs. Greer, who passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL, was born December 3, 1990 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Jerome Greer of Auburn, AL; two children, Madison Greer and Norgan Greer both of Auburn, AL; stepdaughter, Korri Greer of Auburn, AL; mother, Josephine Edwards Moody of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Tiffany Moody of Atlanta, GA, Jacqueline (Chico) Dutchess of Huntsville, AL and Sheameaka Edwards of Columbus, GA; two aunts, Linda (Kenneth) Dowell of Salem, AL and Betty (Elder Kevin) Pauley of O'Fallon, IL; one uncle, Robert (Tammy) Edwards of Huntsville, AL; two nephews, Jon' Paul Dutchess and Kendreus Bell; ten nieces, Jada Dutchess, Tiamia Dutchess, Janiah Doolittle, Jordyn Doolittle, Montasia Jackson, Jazion Doolittle, Kaleah Palmer, Giselle Zawlo, Wyatt McCall and Ryn Brown; father-in-law, Jerome Greer of Hurtsboro, AL; mother-in-law, Tracey Brown of Auburn, AL; two sisters-in-law, Rynquisha (William) Brown-McCall and Tre'Jiunna Brown both of Auburn, AL; two brothers-in-law, Rynzetrius (Renee) Brown of Summerville, SC and Wiltavius Brown of Auburn, AL; two special friends, Erica Felton of Auburn, AL and Myricka Brown of Atlanta, GA; a host of special cousins as siblings (too many to name) other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 1, 2022.