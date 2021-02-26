Menu
Arthur Lee "Buddy" Alexander
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Arthur Lee "Buddy" Alexander

October 21, 1944 - February 21, 2021

Graveside service for Arthur Alexander, 76, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m. (CST), Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Andrew Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery, 72 Battle Road, Hurtsboro, AL 36860, Pastor Ivory Davis will officiate.

Mr. Alexander, who passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama, was born October 21, 1944 in Russell County, Alabama. Mr. Alexander was a US Army Vietnam Veteran who survived a helicopter crash during the Vietnam war.

Public viewing for Mr. Alexander will be Friday, February 26, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (CST).

He leaves to cherish his memories: one daughter: Catherine Lanette Alexander-Tolbert (Chris) of Auburn, AL; grandchildren, Tia Latrice Walker, CJ Tolbert, Claire Tolbert, and Chloe Tolbert all of Auburn, AL; great grandchildren, Zoe Boozer and Carlie Washington both of Auburn, AL; one brother, Sam Alexander (Elizabeth) of Coco Beach, FL; a sister-in-law, Ardean Alexander of Gary, IN; his nieces, Bessie Washington, Dorothy Jones, Geraldine Burston, Teresa Vann, Beverly Gilliam (Albert), Gloria Vann, and Frances Howard; his nephews, Douglas Vann, Randolph Vann, Willie Vann, Charles Alexander, Tracey Alexander, Gregory Torbert and Anthony Torbert; a special nephew, Tony Bernard Washington; and a host of other relatives and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Feb
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Andrew Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery
72 Battle Road, Hurtsboro, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Buddy. My husband, named Buddy as well, met him at his favorite breakfast spot... Waffle House. He was a kind man! Praying for your family.
L B
February 26, 2021
I've known Buddy and his daughter and son-in-law for several years now. So sorry to hear of his passing. Buddy shared many stories with me over the years and I enjoyed each one. My prayers for peace, understanding, and remembrance to the family. God Bless... Rest in Peace, Buddy.
Trent Kuykendall
February 26, 2021
My prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, I wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the the support and courage need.
February 26, 2021
