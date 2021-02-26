Arthur Lee "Buddy" Alexander
October 21, 1944 - February 21, 2021
Graveside service for Arthur Alexander, 76, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m. (CST), Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Andrew Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery, 72 Battle Road, Hurtsboro, AL 36860, Pastor Ivory Davis will officiate.
Mr. Alexander, who passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama, was born October 21, 1944 in Russell County, Alabama. Mr. Alexander was a US Army Vietnam Veteran who survived a helicopter crash during the Vietnam war.
Public viewing for Mr. Alexander will be Friday, February 26, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (CST).
He leaves to cherish his memories: one daughter: Catherine Lanette Alexander-Tolbert (Chris) of Auburn, AL; grandchildren, Tia Latrice Walker, CJ Tolbert, Claire Tolbert, and Chloe Tolbert all of Auburn, AL; great grandchildren, Zoe Boozer and Carlie Washington both of Auburn, AL; one brother, Sam Alexander (Elizabeth) of Coco Beach, FL; a sister-in-law, Ardean Alexander of Gary, IN; his nieces, Bessie Washington, Dorothy Jones, Geraldine Burston, Teresa Vann, Beverly Gilliam (Albert), Gloria Vann, and Frances Howard; his nephews, Douglas Vann, Randolph Vann, Willie Vann, Charles Alexander, Tracey Alexander, Gregory Torbert and Anthony Torbert; a special nephew, Tony Bernard Washington; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 26, 2021.