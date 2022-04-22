Arva "Shyrel" Coleman Upshur
April 16, 1966 - April 17, 2022
Public viewing for Arva Upshur, 56, of Opelika, AL, will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home, 515 South 6th Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801. (Face Mask Required)
Mrs. Upshur, who passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born April 16, 1966 in Staten Island, NY.
She leaves to cherish her memory: two children, Marijohnne' Ayonna Coleman and Theodore Overton, Jr. both of Opelika, AL; mother, Mary Bedell Coleman of Staten Island, NY; two brothers, Rodney Coleman and Carl Coleman; six sisters, Desiree Graham, Bridgette Browning, Maxine Coleman, Shaneala Coleman, Crystal Coleman and Regina Coleman; one uncle, Eugene Bedell; four aunts, Rosann (Arthur Lee) Jones, Shirley Drake, Annie Bedell and Deborah (Ron) Oliver; devoted companion, Alonza "Bubby" Griffin; sister-in-law, Brenda Coleman; a host of special nieces, special nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 22, 2022.