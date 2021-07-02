Lindsey and family, I was deeply sorry to see Audrey's obituary. Please accept my sincere condolences. I will always remember fondly our time of working together at WalMart when it first came to this area. She was the best department manager ever! I used to call her on the phone once in a while just to talk and catch up. When I went to work for JCPenney catalog, I would see her from time to time. I dearly loved her. I pray the Holy Spirit fills you and family with his comfort and peace as only he can do now and in the days to come. God bless.

Susan Rudd July 2, 2021