Audrey Lee Smith Torbert
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Audrey Lee Smith Torbert

August 19, 1946 - June 27, 2021

Funeral service for Audrey Torbert, 74, of Auburn, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Westview Cemetery, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate.

Mrs. Torbert, who passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama, was born August 19, 1946, in Buffalo, New York.

Public viewing for Mrs. Torbert will be Friday, July 2, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

She leaves to cherish her memory: a loving husband, Lindsey Torbert; her only biological child, Martin (Pat) Smith; four grandchildren, Shani, Teighlor, Courtney and Matthew Smith; daughter by choice, Shawn (John) Bailey; grandchildren, Raechelle, Dominic, Larry III "Tre", Kistopher, goddaughters, Anitra Owens, Wanda (Tony) Lewis, Kayla Lewis, Karen (Bryan) Rhodes and Kai Rhodes, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous children she has nurtured.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
515 South 6th St, OPELIKA, AL
Jul
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
515 South 6th St, OPELIKA, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
My deepest condolences to you and your family during this time. Your mother was an amazing woman and she will truly be missed. She truly blessed me and Mom on more than one occasion. No amount of words can express the pain that you are going through. We are sending you love and prayers and hope you are able to find strength during this dark time.
Phyllis J Reese & Famly
Friend
July 6, 2021
The family has my condolence.
Nadine Whitaker
July 2, 2021
Lindsey and family, I was deeply sorry to see Audrey's obituary. Please accept my sincere condolences. I will always remember fondly our time of working together at WalMart when it first came to this area. She was the best department manager ever! I used to call her on the phone once in a while just to talk and catch up. When I went to work for JCPenney catalog, I would see her from time to time. I dearly loved her. I pray the Holy Spirit fills you and family with his comfort and peace as only he can do now and in the days to come. God bless.
Susan Rudd
July 2, 2021
