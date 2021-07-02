Audrey Lee Smith Torbert
August 19, 1946 - June 27, 2021
Funeral service for Audrey Torbert, 74, of Auburn, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Westview Cemetery, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate.
Mrs. Torbert, who passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama, was born August 19, 1946, in Buffalo, New York.
Public viewing for Mrs. Torbert will be Friday, July 2, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memory: a loving husband, Lindsey Torbert; her only biological child, Martin (Pat) Smith; four grandchildren, Shani, Teighlor, Courtney and Matthew Smith; daughter by choice, Shawn (John) Bailey; grandchildren, Raechelle, Dominic, Larry III "Tre", Kistopher, goddaughters, Anitra Owens, Wanda (Tony) Lewis, Kayla Lewis, Karen (Bryan) Rhodes and Kai Rhodes, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous children she has nurtured.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jul. 2, 2021.