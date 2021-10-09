Menu
Infant Baleigh McKenslee Ware

September 2, 2020 - October 2, 2021

Funeral service for Baleigh Ware, 1, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Deeper Impact Ministry, Inc., 114 17th Place, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Pastor Eric Ingram will officiate.

Our little Angel Baleigh, who passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 2, 2020, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

Precious memories will be cherished by: her devoted parents, Britteney N. Ware and Brandon V. Wright, Sr. both of Opelika, AL; a loving brother, Jevion M. Jackson of Opelika, AL; three grandmothers, Regina Ware of Opelika, AL, Constance (Darius) Benson of Tysonville, AL and Nancie Hampton of Auburn, AL; grandfather, Reginald Holland of Auburn, AL; great-grandmothers, Ruby J. Ware of Tuskegee, AL and Mildred Holland-Dallas of Auburn, AL; god-mothers, LaShunda (Arielle) Dowdell of Opelika, AL and Shanise Holland of Auburn, AL; god-father, Brandon Farrow; five uncles, Troy D. Gerren of Moultrie, GA, Devaughn Pollard of Opelika, AL, Devin (Natasha) Frazier of Auburn, AL, Chris Howard of Macon, GA and Aaron Beason of Tuskegee, AL; ten aunts, Zhane Hogan, Lanisha Brown, Aricia Evans all of Opelika, AL, LaQuice (Errick) Crockett of Wetumpka, AL, Courtney Wright of Duluth, GA, Samantha Hooks of Shorter, AL, Jazmine Tate of Tuskegee, AL, Santrya Collis, Kaneisha Glaze and Sherry Echols all of Auburn, AL; a very special cousin, Anieyan Henry; a host of great-aunts; great-uncles; and friends of the family.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Service
2:00p.m.
Deeper Impact Ministry, Inc
114 17th Place, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Amen
Nadine Whitaker
October 9, 2021
