Minister Barbara Ann Black SmithFuneral service for Minister Barbara Ann Black Smith, 63, of Auburn, AL will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, April 2, 2022 at New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church with interment in Westview Cemetery. Rev. Tyrone Edwards will officiate.Minister Smith passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her home. She was a member of New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Missionary Board. She was a graduate of Auburn High School and furthered her education at Opelika Technical College.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.She is survived by: one son, Sherman (Tonya) Smith of Auburn, AL; four grandchildren, Brody Smith and Davaioun Williams both of Auburn, AL, MaKayla Jackson of Opelika, AL and Sherman Smith, Jr. of Valley, AL; one sister, Winnie Robinson of Opelika, AL; one brother, Rev. Henry Harris of Crawford, AL; two sisters-in-law, Rosetta Black of Auburn AL and Henzerine Black of Atlanta, GA; an aunt, Ophelia Jones of West Point, GA; special devoted nieces, Lavelreca Black of Salem, AL, Veronica (Alvin) Thibodeaux of Lithonia, GA, Sharlyn (Charlie) Griffin and Latoshia Brooks both of Opelika, AL and Stacy Trimble of VA; devoted nephews, Antonio (Sonia) Black of Atlanta, GA, Stanley (Shanjaril) Black of Mobile, AL, Kenneth (Annie Ruth) Black of Auburn, AL and Larry (Mattie) Black of Waverly, AL; a special cousin, Gloria Bledsoe of Auburn, AL. A host of great nieces, great nephews, and New Spririt Missionary Baptist Church family and friends.