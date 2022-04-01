Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Minister Barbara Ann Black Smith
ABOUT
Auburn High School
FUNERAL HOME
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
517 White St
Auburn, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 1 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Send Flowers
Minister Barbara Ann Black Smith

Funeral service for Minister Barbara Ann Black Smith, 63, of Auburn, AL will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, April 2, 2022 at New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church with interment in Westview Cemetery. Rev. Tyrone Edwards will officiate.

Minister Smith passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her home. She was a member of New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Missionary Board. She was a graduate of Auburn High School and furthered her education at Opelika Technical College.

Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.

She is survived by: one son, Sherman (Tonya) Smith of Auburn, AL; four grandchildren, Brody Smith and Davaioun Williams both of Auburn, AL, MaKayla Jackson of Opelika, AL and Sherman Smith, Jr. of Valley, AL; one sister, Winnie Robinson of Opelika, AL; one brother, Rev. Henry Harris of Crawford, AL; two sisters-in-law, Rosetta Black of Auburn AL and Henzerine Black of Atlanta, GA; an aunt, Ophelia Jones of West Point, GA; special devoted nieces, Lavelreca Black of Salem, AL, Veronica (Alvin) Thibodeaux of Lithonia, GA, Sharlyn (Charlie) Griffin and Latoshia Brooks both of Opelika, AL and Stacy Trimble of VA; devoted nephews, Antonio (Sonia) Black of Atlanta, GA, Stanley (Shanjaril) Black of Mobile, AL, Kenneth (Annie Ruth) Black of Auburn, AL and Larry (Mattie) Black of Waverly, AL; a special cousin, Gloria Bledsoe of Auburn, AL. A host of great nieces, great nephews, and New Spririt Missionary Baptist Church family and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AL
Apr
2
Lying in State
11:00a.m.
New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church
AL
Apr
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Peterson & Williams Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.